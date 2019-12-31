CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor is hosting a Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration on Tuesday.

“Watch Night” commemorates January 1st, 1863, when slaves waited for the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and news that they were free.

Historians say Gullah Geechee people gathered in homes and churches in the Lowcountry as they awaited the news.

Tuesday’s event, which is open to the public, includes a service and history program.

You can attend the event from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Morris Brown AME Church in downtown Charleston.