Watch: North Charleston State of the City 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey on Thursday delivered the 2021 State of the City Address.

During the speech, Summey spoke about the unprecedented challenges faced by the city over the last year, such as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic turmoil, and a reckoning on racial justice.

Summey spoke of a hopeful future, laying out concrete steps the city plans to take to address those problems.

He says that the North Charleston Police Department is a key partner in the city’s efforts. NCPD is distributing masks to those in need, working to curb violent crimes, and forging a relationship with the community.

Mayor Summey finished up by thanking residents for their support and urging them to wear a mask.