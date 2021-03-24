Watch: Presidential Replacement Helicopters tested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A detachment of VH-92A and MV22-B aircraft were deployed to Joint Base Charleston this week to conduct Operational Testing of the Presidential Replacement Helicopter.

The testing, spearheaded by Marine Helicopter Squadron One and the White House Military Office, “continues the evaluation of the squadron’s ability to deploy the new aircraft using the [U.S. Air Force] Strategic Lift and [U.S. Marine Corps] organic assets to conduct the Presidential Lift mission.”

According to the Marine Helicopter Squadron One, “the same pilots and aircrew supporting the President are often testing and evaluating aircraft and systems used by the Fleet Marine Forces.”

The VH-92A, developed by Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin, has “an enhanced mission communications system and an executive interior.” It is slated to replace the current Marine One models, which are the VH-3D and VH-6N helicopters.

MV-22B Osprey Via Naval Air Systems Command

An MV-22 Osprey lands at Joint Base Charleston (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Dennis Sloan)

The MC-22B Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft used for the “transportation of troops, equipment, and supplies from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.

The Boeing-built aircraft “can operate as a helicopter or a turboprop aircraft,” and boasts two Rolls-Royce Liberty AE1107C Engines.