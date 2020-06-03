WATCH: River Oaks Middle School staff member raps special message for students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Matt Negron is the custodial Manager at River Oaks Middle School in North Charleston. School officials say that he is a pillar of the River Oaks community, keeping the environment welcoming, and building personal relationships with students.

When Mr. Matt, as students lovingly call him, found out that his eighth graders would not be able to have a standard middle school graduation, he wanted to do his part to ensure that the students felt special.

Mr. Matt created this special song and music video for the eighth grade class of 2020.