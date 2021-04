CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The South Carolina Aquarium recently announced the addition of two new river otters to the aquarium family.

You voted, and the results are in! Watch this video to find out the names of our two new river otters! #chsnews #scaquarium #otters pic.twitter.com/VenrPURKOz — South Carolina Aquarium (@SCaquarium) April 16, 2021

To name the otters, the aquarium asked the public to submit ideas and vote on which names best suit the little dudes.

The results are in, and the winning names were Charlie and Beau!