Watch: Trident Medical Center lights up pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Friday kicked off the month of October by lighting the sky pink.

The tradition, which honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is now in its fourth year.

Earlier Friday, a pink North Charleston Fire Department fire truck made a visit to the hospital to remind women to schedule their mammograms and perform regular self exams.

On October 9, Trident will host its first ever Breast Cancer Survivor Fashion Show. The event will be livestreamed via Trident’s Facebook page beginning at noon.