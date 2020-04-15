Watch: Trident Medical Center organizes window reunion for couple

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dennis and Joyce Davis met when they were 15 years old, and have been married for the past 56 years. When Joyce was admitted to Trident Medical Center for a non-COVID illness, Dennis was unable to visit her.

Dennis refused to let COVID-19 related visitation restrictions prevent him from supporting his wife. He said that originally, he was just hoping to ask a nurse to keep an eye on his wife, and let him know that she was doing well. But Trident nurses got creative and found a way for the couple to be ‘together’ without violating hospital safety measures.

Nurses rolled Joyce to a window, where her family was waiting to surprise her. They were able to chat over the phone and get some comfort during a tough time.