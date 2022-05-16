CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Monday held an event to honor trauma survivors as part of National Trauma Survivor Awareness Month.
The guest of honor was 23-year-old Megan Mousset, who is still recovering from a serious car crash five months ago. Mousset was left pinned under her car on I-26 for nearly six hours before a passerby called 911.
She suffered a traumatic brain injury and other crush injuries.
Mousset said that her advice to other trauma survivors would be to not give up.
“You’re gonna have bad days, and then you’re gonna have really good days. But the good days really outweigh the bad days, I promise. You got to keep going.”