CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Monday held an event to honor trauma survivors as part of National Trauma Survivor Awareness Month.

The guest of honor was 23-year-old Megan Mousset, who is still recovering from a serious car crash five months ago. Mousset was left pinned under her car on I-26 for nearly six hours before a passerby called 911.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury and other crush injuries.

Mousset said that her advice to other trauma survivors would be to not give up.