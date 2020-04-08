WATCH: Trident VP 3D printing face masks for MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College’s Vice President for Continuing Education and Economic Development, Bob Walker, has been single handedly manning six 3D printers to create face masks for healthcare workers.

Walker was given designs for small, medium, and large masks, as well as cartridge housing for filters, by MUSC. He converted the files to make them compatible with 3D printing. MUSC is assembling the masks, which have some parts that can be sanitized and safely reused.

On Wednesday, Walker made the first delivery to MUSC. With the six printers running 24/7, he “hopes to produce around 40 or 50 masks” per week.

MUSC also asked Walker to explore “making head strap assemblies for face shields.”

Walker says he is just trying to help out in any way that he can.