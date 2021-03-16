Watch: USCG medevacs man from fishing vessel off coast of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued a 25-year-old man from a 47-foot fishing boat called the Golden Retriever off the coast of Charleston.

The Golden Retriever was anchored 58 miles off the coast “due to 7 to 9-foot high seas and winds of 20 to 25 knots.”

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call around 11:25 a.m. from Golden Retriever crewmembers reporting that the man was having seizures.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah to retrieve the man. He was taken to MUSC for treatment.