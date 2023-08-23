CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Tuesday rescued two jet skiers stranded on Morris Island.

According to the Coast Guard, a commercial salvage company contacted Sector Charleston around 7:15 p.m. alerting watchstanders of the stranded pair.

The captain of the salvage vessel said that he could not help the jet skiers because of unsafe weather conditions.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew was training in the area and was diverted to assist.

Crews hoisted the jet skiers up from Morris Island and took them to Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

No injuries were reported.