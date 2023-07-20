NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for help identifying a person caught on video robbing a cashier at gunpoint.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Krishna Indian Grocery Store on Greenridge Road.

Investigators said that the suspect pulled out a firearm, demanded money, and threatened to shoot the clerk.

The suspect then “ran from the store and fired gunshots at a witness as he fled through the parking lot.”

No one was injured.

Via CCSO

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact CCSO Detective Tim McCauley at (843) 529-6205.