NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for help identifying a person caught on video robbing a cashier at gunpoint.
According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Krishna Indian Grocery Store on Greenridge Road.
Investigators said that the suspect pulled out a firearm, demanded money, and threatened to shoot the clerk.
The suspect then “ran from the store and fired gunshots at a witness as he fled through the parking lot.”
No one was injured.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact CCSO Detective Tim McCauley at (843) 529-6205.