CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dashcam video released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shows the moment a car crashed into a patrol vehicle, sending the two deputies inside and the driver of the other car to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Savannah Highway. Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber were blocking traffic as CCSO investigated an earlier deputy-involved collision that left three people dead.

The cruiser had blue lights activated and was behind a road block, neither of which stopped a southbound sedan from plowing into the vehicle.

The videos taken from multiple angles show the moment of impact. The deputies can be heard breathing heavily and moaning, while other officers can be heard over the radio coordinating a response. After a few minutes, help arrives, and Rand and DeSomber were extricated from the vehicle.