Watch: Wando senior holds her own graduation ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando High School Senior Meagan Mimms isn’t letting school closures ruin her senior year.

Since she won’t be walking across the stage in her cap and gown any time soon, she decided to do the next best thing: walk across her lawn.

While Mimms wishes she got to really experience special “senior” moments like prom and graduation, she is trying to look on the bright side:

“I’m sad about senior year ending this way, but trying to make the best of it and treasure this time I get to spend with my family before I head off to college!”

Mimms will be attending UofSC, where she plans to major in nursing.