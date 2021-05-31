Watch: WWII Veterans remember time spent serving on USS Yorktown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – World War II Veterans that served on the USS Yorktown CV-10 aircraft carrier spoke to the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum about their time on the carrier and in the service.

“I don’t think we ever individually thought about dying… you know you’re out there to do a job,” said on Veteran.

The Yorktown was their home while they were at war, and the men developed strong emotional attachments to the ship. One said that the Yorktown is the United States of America.

“I love this old ship. We feel like it’s our ship. It belongs to the crew,” one man said through tears.

Other Veterans agreed, saying serving on the Yorktown gave them a great sense of pride.