MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown Foundation is unveiling a refurbished F/A-18A Hornet to honor the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The aircraft is known as the “workhorse of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.”

Though it sits on the flight deck of the Yorktown, the Hornet never flew on the Yorktown. It entered service in 1983, 13 years after the Yorktown was decommissioned.

The refurbished aircraft is being unveiled just in time for the Yorktown’s 80th anniversary on April 15.

Patriot’s Point Naval and Maritime Museum is hosting a celebration for the anniversary on Saturday, complete with “hands-on learning opportunities for kids and adults, guided tours, discount flight capsule rides, trivia, music, face painting, food, and a birthday cake cutting.” The museum will open at 9:00 a.m. with activities running from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A new exhibition titled “All Who Served: The Uniforms of World War II” will also open for the anniversary. It will display uniforms and articles of clothing from each branch of the military.

Admission will be $8 to represent the Yorktown’s 80 years of service, and parking is $5 per vehicle.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.