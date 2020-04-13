WATCH: You can lean on NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston community is working together to stay strong.

In a Facebook video posted by the North Charleston Government, members of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) performed a mashup of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”

The chorus was performed by a talent group of Roper St. Francis healthcare staff, still wearing their personal protective equipment (PPE). Even through the masks, you can hear the enthusiasm and sincerity in their words.

The video is a great reminder of those working hard to keep everyone safe during this strange and unsettling time.