Water main leak in North Charleston causes emergency shutdown

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Water System is currently working to repair a water main leak in North Charleston.

An emergency shutdown is in effect between Iron St. and Emden St. and may also impact some parts of Piedmont Ave. and Railroad Ave., according to officials.

Courtesy of: @ChasWaterSystem Twitter

Charleston Water System anticipates the repairs to be completed by 6:00 p.m.

They advised that if water is discolored after services are restored, customers should run taps on cold for up to 5 minutes. If water is still discolored after 5 minutes, customers should call (843) 727-6800.