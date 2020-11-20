Water Mission collecting emergency-relief supplies for Honduras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission, a Charleston-based nonprofit, has mobilized to assist communities in Honduras devastated by back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

Widespread flooding from the hurricanes has left much of the population displaced and many homes destroyed.

As part of Water Mission’s ongoing response, the organization is collecting disaster-relief supplies, such as (new) bedding, sleeping mats/bags, air mattresses, and flashlights, to deliver to Honduras.

Community members that want to help can drop off supplies at Water Mission’s headquarters — 1150 Molly Greene Way, North Charleston — next Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.