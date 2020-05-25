Water Mission develops portable water purification system for disaster relief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston nonprofit is engineering a portable unit that will assist first responders in providing clean water to disaster areas. First Citizens Bank has provided much needed funding to expedite the effort.

According to Water Mission, “safe water is the number one need following any disaster,” and the ability to provide the resource in a timely manner is critical. Innovation Engineer, Timothy Darms, said that “a more rapid response results in saving more lives.” To streamline the process, engineers condensed the benefits of larger water purification systems into a more travel friendly option.

The systems are small enough to fit in suitcases, making them suitable for transport on commercial airlines. This downsizing enables first responders to get the systems where they need to be more quickly and cheaply. Despite the smaller size, the systems are able to filter “four times the volume of water compared to other existing commercial solutions.”

First Citizens Bank senior vice president, Virginia Lee, said that they are “honored to support Water Mission and the important work it does around the world, bringing clean water to all and contributing as an immediate stabilizing role.”