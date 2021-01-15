Water Mission mobilizing disaster response in Indonesia following earthquake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston-based nonprofit Water Mission on Friday mobilized disaster response teams following a devastating earthquake in Indonesia.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi island, triggering a subsequent landslide and leaving around 15,000 people displaced.

Water Mission began work in Indonesia following the infamous 2004 tsunami. An Indonesia office was established, and the team has been working “to transition temporary water treatment systems to sustainable safe water projects.”

Additional staff are being deployed to the Indonesia office to assist with disaster response efforts.

Water Mission President and CEO George Green explained that “safe water access is critical in the first few days after a natural disaster to avoid the spread of illness.”

He continued, saying “our global staff are well versed in disaster response. Water Mission’s established presence in Sulawesi will allow us to reach people in need as quickly as possible with safe water.”