DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends were invited to The Waterfront – Daniel Island for an afternoon of community fun.

Waterfest was held along the Wando River and included boat cruises hosted by Coastal Expeditions for attendees to see dolphins, pelicans, shorebirds and other water creatures.

East West Partners hosted Waterfest on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 301 Longshore Street #412 from 1 – 4 p.m.

The event had barbeque and sweets catered by Swig & Swine in addition to live music and an art station.

The $10 entry fee was donated to the Charleston Waterkeeper, a Charleston-based nonprofit that works to protect and restore waterways.

Waterfest also had a raffle table open with prizes from local vendors, proceeds also went towards Charleston Waterkeeper.

East West Partners asked for locals to get their tickets in advance as there were only a few tickets available for same-day purchase.

To learn more about the next event visit The Waterfronts social media here.