MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline.

Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed.

The closure will last until repair work is complete.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to the town officials.