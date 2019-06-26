Way back Wednesday: Sullivan’s Island

Attack on the fort on Sulivan’s Island the 28 June 1776 / painted by Henry Gray. Courtesy of Library of Congress.

This week we are on Sullivan's Island ahead of the annual commemoration of Carolina Day.

This week we are on Sullivan’s Island ahead of the annual commemoration of Carolina Day.

243 years ago on June 28, 1776, the battle of Sullivan’s Island took place on the site of what is now Fort Moultrie.

The National Park Service said on that day nine British warships attacked the first fort on Sullivan’s Island, which was commanded by Colonel William Moultrie. After a day-long battle, the heavily-damaged British ships were forced to retire. This early victory ensured that Charleston would remain free of British occupation for four years.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island said many historians saw the victory as the “first significant American victory” over the British during the American Revolution.

This year the National Park Service and Town of Sullivan’s Island are hoping to bring more attention to Carolina Day with a special ceremony and presentation at Town Hall and the fire station.

The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is expected to present the town with the same “Moultrie” flag that flew during the battle. The flag will then be flown on the town’s flagpole all day on Friday June 28, 2019.

Sgt. William Jasper recovered the flag outside the fort and planted it in the fort’s rampart, according to town officials.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and flag raising Friday June, 28 at 9 AM.

Then on Saturday, the National Park Service and and the 2nd South Carolina Regiment will waive park entrance fees in honor of Carolina Day.

Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the American Revolution through the life of a soldier in South Carolina.

Artillery demonstrations, presented by members of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, will take place at 10:00 am, 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 3:00 pm. At 1:00 pm, children are welcome to join in a musket drill, which will be presented by Park volunteers and staff.

Fort Moultrie is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Park entrance fees will be waived on June 29. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and insect repellent.