‘We don’t want it here’: Johns Island residents gather to ‘Stop The Incinerator’ at Saturday rally

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday morning, residents of John Island gathered after a Charleston County proposal to purchase land on Johns Island and place an incinerator to burn trees and other debris that destruct during peak storm seasons.

Many Johns Island residents were fired up after hearing about a possible incinerator being constructed near their residential communities.

Resident Johnathon Williamson said that the county’s proposal was a catalyst for all walks of life to come together to send a message to Charleston County Council.

“We couldn’t believe that was happening, we’re just in 100% opposition against it, we don’t want it here, we think that the county has so many other resources that they can pull from and put that somewhere else, we don’t want our quality of life affected,” Williamson said.

Williamson also added that he felt that Johns Islands residents have “always been put on the back burner” and that other coastal areas get favorable treatment.

“For this amount of people to show up in opposition to this, that should be a clear sign to our county leadership that you need to go back to the drawing board and find something else.

After a county council meeting, the council tabled the land purchase proposal, however, some residents still expressed concerning sentiments.

“We’re afraid of losing our fresh air,” said Millicent Middleton, Sea Island activist and Charleston County Seat District 8 Candidate. “We’re afraid of our waters getting polluted.”

Middleton said that she received several calls from community leaders and officials, including Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, to show up at the rally.

“They tell us we can’t cut a tree in our yards, but yet they’re clearing acres and acres of trees for all these homes to come when they are so many other areas that are desert land that could use those developers’ homes to go to supply.”

Residents brought up the concern of infrastructure, saying that county officials should focus on repairing the roadways rather than creating “another problem.” Middleton also raised the question of why land developers aren’t being taxed to help with highway infrastructure as opposed to “bringing in another problem to tear up our highways.”

“We need our roads fixed,” Williamson said, describing the intersection at Main and 17 “is horrendous” as residents travel on and off the island every day.

“I’m just a concerned parent and concerned neighbor for the people around me.”

“We got to do better, we’ve got to show up at these meetings and not just sit at home in front of a TV and think that your voice is not gonna be heard,” said Middleton, adding that people should show up to council meetings to speak and make a difference; “it’s time for a change.”