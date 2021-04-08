‘We need to get involved!’ North Charleston community weighs in on NCPD’s Racial Bias Audit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A racial bias audit is currently being conducted on the North Charleston Police Department. In a 2-day virtual series, members of the community were able to share their thoughts and concerns.

“There needs to be better understanding of the African American experience,” says community member Vanessa Halyard.

The meetings were moderated by Rodney Monroe, a representative from CNA, the company hired to conduct the audit.

“What type of policing would you like to see in your community?” asks Monroe.

Many of the participants had similar concerns with NCPD. For example: targeting black and Hispanic communities, bias during traffic stops and insufficient training.

One community member, Cathy Salley, says “I’ve seen innocent people go to jail just for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The group also discussed ways that they believed could improve the department. For example, a few participants mentioned how important it is for their officers to have a solid relationship with their assigned communities.

“When the police come, we look at them as a guardian,” says resident Lydia Cotton.

The participants’ concerns and ideas will be recorded and added to the final report. For those who did not have a chance to speak; there will be more opportunities before the audit is complete.