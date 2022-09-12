CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado touched down near the Ten Mile Community in upper Charleston County early Saturday morning.

Forecasters said a weak and short-lived EF0 tornado damaged the roof of a Mount Pleasant Public Works building off Highway 17 and downed some trees when it moved through between 1:21 a.m. and 1:23 a.m.

The tornado, which packed 70 mph winds, touched down on Zacoma Drive and traveled north-northwest before dissipating near the intersection of US 17 and Lieben Road. No injuries were reported.

“Damage was mostly confined to a very small area along Zacoma Drive, Ty Lane, Tower Drive and Lieben Road,” said NWS forecasters.

The Ten Mile Community is located in the northern part of Mount Pleasant, not far from Wando High School.

National Weather Service – Charleston

A tornado warning was issued for portions of southern Charleston County just before midnight Friday. The National Weather Service has not yet said whether a tornado touched down in that area.