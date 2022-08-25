CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A website that highlights what makes small and medium-sized cities across the country special has ranked Charleston one of the top five cities for minor-league sports fans.

The list, compiled by Livability.com, cites the RiverDogs as the main attraction. The team’s three division titles, dedicated fanbase, and co-owner/Director of Fun, Bill Murray, are just a few reasons why games have been a favorite activity for locals and visitors alike since 1994.

But the RiverDogs aren’t the only minor-league team in the Lowcountry.

Hockey fans can catch a Stingrays game at the North Charleston Coliseum and soccer fans can cheer on the Battery at a match in Mount Pleasant.

Other cities featured included Toledo, Ohio, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Durham, North Carolina, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Click here to view the full list.