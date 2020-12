CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff and residents at Wellmore Daniel Island senior living community on Wednesday received initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 150 doses were distributed to residents and staff during the initial clinic, which was held in partnership with CVS Pharmacy. Additional clinics will be held in the coming months.

Once everyone is vaccinated, Wellmore plans to open its doors and allow more family visits and time outside for the residents.