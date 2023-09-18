CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that happened at a Wendy’s drive-thru Sunday night on James Island.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to Wendy’s on Folly Road at 11:53 p.m. in reference to a reported robbery. Initial 911 calls stated the incident involved a baseball bat, vandalism, and assault.

Upon arrival, CPD observed broken glass and scattered food at the drive-thru window.

Witnesses at the scene reported a wrong drive-thru order had escalated into a physical altercation.

Incident reports state that while employees worked to issue a refund following a wrong order, a male and female suspect began to yell.

The male suspect allegedly exited his vehicle and punched the drive-thru window. Witnesses say the suspect quickly retrieved a baseball bat from the vehicle and began hitting the window and employees.

Video footage captured by an unrelated customer depicted the female suspect swinging an object, believed to be a broom, through the window.

Reports state that at some point during the altercation, the female suspect took money from the cash register.

Restaurant surveillance, witness video footage, and testimonies provided vehicle details that led to the arrest of Aaron Michael Lewis.

Lewis (27) is being held at Charleston County Detention Center on burglary (violent) second-degree, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery first-degree, and assault/battery of a high and aggravated nature.