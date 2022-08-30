CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Partnership Project will host an event to bring the community together Sunday, September 11.

The concert will be held at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Wappoo Road from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It will feature performances by Latin Grammy nominee Gaby Soto, award-winning pianist Arshak Sirunyan, and many local performers. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is also scheduled to give a performance.

In addition to the live music, there will be food, activities, and opportunities to meet representatives from “groups and agencies that exist to serve and build up our community.”

According to the West Ashley Partnership Project, the concert is meant to promote civic trust and harmony.

The event is being put on in partnership with the Adrmore/Sherwood Neighborhood Association, the Pink House, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (including the SAPC Music Studios and the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Weekday School), the Charleston Hispanic Association, Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, and the Charleston Police Department.

Admission is free.