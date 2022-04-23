CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department credits a fire sprinkler system for containing a Friday Apartment fire.

Crews responded to a fire at 17 South Apartments in West Ashley just around 7:30 p.m., according to Charleston Fire Department.

Upon arrival, responders located the apartment unit with a fire-damaged kitchen.

A single fire sprinkler had been activated and contained the flames. Firefighters extinguished the smoke and controlled the sprinkler system.

“The incident demonstrates the benefits of a properly maintained fire sprinkler system,” Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh said. “Buildings protected by fire sprinkler systems provide an increased potential for occupants to exit without injury, decrease the risk to our first responders, and reduce the overall damage to the property.”

The Fire Marshall Division determined that the stove was left on, leading surrounding items to catch fire.

No injuries were reported.