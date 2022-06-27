CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a sprinkler system with preventing a grease fire from spreading throughout a West Ashley apartment complex.

According to CFD, reports of a fire at 35 Folly Luxury Apartments came in just before 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Via CFD

Crews from CFD as well as St. Andrews and James Island Fire departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston police.

Upon arrival, firefighters found remnants of a grease fire in a fourth-floor apartment.

The fire had been put out by a sprinkler and fire damage was contained to the kitchen of that apartment. One additional unit sustained water damage.

Investigators determined that the occupant of the apartment were cooking when a pot of grease caught fire. An occupant attempted to put out the fire using a bucket of water, which did not work.

CFD said that grease fires should never be extinguished with water, flour, or other similar items. Instead, they should be snuffed out by covering them with a pot lid.