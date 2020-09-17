West Ashley Essentials Market moving to West Ashley Greenway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Essentials Market is relocating to the intersection of the West Ashley Greenway and Farmfield Avenue beginning September 19.

The market, which is still operating in a scaled-down capacity, will run from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The only vendors will be farmers and growers; no prepared food vendors, artisans, or entertainers will be present.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, several health and safety protocols are in place, including a face mask requirement for all patrons and vendors, signage encouraging social distancing, and sanitation stations throughout the facility.

Parking will be available for free at the Charleston Tennis Center.