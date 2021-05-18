West Ashley Essentials Market returning to Ackerman Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Essentials Market opens Wednesday in Ackerman Park.

The market will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each Wednesday until October 27.

Guests can park for free in the gravel lot near the park.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines will be encouraged.

The following vendors will be participating at the May 19 market: