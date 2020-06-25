West Ashley Farmers Market reduced to essentials only market due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Saturday, the West Ashley Farmers Market, located in Ackerman Park, will operate as an essentials only market from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Under the reduced model, only farmer and grower vendors will be allowed to set up; the market will not have any prepared food vendors, entertainment, or additional activities.

To aid in reducing the spread of COVID-19, “vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event.” Sanitation stations will be set up around the area as well.

Dates for future markets will be announced on the organization’s social media pages.