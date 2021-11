CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at West Ashley High School (WAHS) on Friday will host a theater event featuring Broadway classics.

The All Together Now! event will showcase students, teachers, and alumni of the theater program. They will perform songs from Mama Mia, Les Misérables, Waitress, Rent, and more.

Food trucks will be on site beginning at 5:30 p.m.

An art show will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the theater event at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at this link.