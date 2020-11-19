West Ashley Holiday market will proceed with COVID-19 protocols

Megan Brown, right, buys a bunch of carrots from Eli’s Homestead at the Lewiston Farmer’s Market on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Her housemate Desiree Drake, her daughter Artemis Blanchard, and Drake’s son Nari look on from the left. Brown says she shops at the outdoor market for coronavirus safety reasons and to support the local farmers. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host the West Ashley Holiday Market this year, with enhanced hygiene and sanitation protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is scheduled to be held in Ackerman Park on Sunday, November 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free parking will be available next to the park.

During the market, everyone will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

There will also be sanitation stations and signage reminding visitors of safe practices throughout the park.

Patrons will have the opportunity to support many small businesses, farmers, and artisans that have struggled through the pandemic.

Participating farmers, growers, vendors, and artisans include: