West Ashley Holiday market will proceed with COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host the West Ashley Holiday Market this year, with enhanced hygiene and sanitation protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market is scheduled to be held in Ackerman Park on Sunday, November 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Free parking will be available next to the park.
During the market, everyone will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
There will also be sanitation stations and signage reminding visitors of safe practices throughout the park.
Patrons will have the opportunity to support many small businesses, farmers, and artisans that have struggled through the pandemic.
Participating farmers, growers, vendors, and artisans include:
- Robert Fields Farm
- Oliver Freeman Farm
- Gruber Farms
- R & R Acres
- Carya Pecan Milk
- Charleston Artisan Cheesehouse
- Charleston Spice Co.
- Olinda Olives & Olive Oil
- Rio Bertolini’s Fresh Pasta
- Amanda McLenon Fine Art, By His Designs
- The Charleston Soap Chef
- Christmas Touch of Nature, Grit & Grace Studio
- Ideas in Metal
- Jen Cruitt Designs
- Lauren Shuler Designs
- Market Mutts, Peachy Keen
- SLO Fiber Studio
- Zola Jewelry