West Ashley home damaged by Wednesday night fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Wednesday responded to house fire in West Ashley.

Crews arrived to the home on White Oak Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. to find “fire venting from a one-story, single-family dwelling.”

CFD was able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes and contain damage to one area of the house.

No one was home during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the Fire Marshal Division is investigating.