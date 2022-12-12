WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Library will close on December 17 at 5 p.m. for renovations.

Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum in 2014 to update the existing Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) and build five new libraries.

The West Ashley Library will undergo interior renovations in 2023. Updates to the space will include new paint, carpet, and furniture.

Officials say the renovations will take several months to complete.

Once closed, book returns will not be available. Patrons can return items to any CCPL location.

Items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library at 1735 N. Woodmere Dr.

Since 2014, the referendum-funded project has built the following libraries:

Wando Mount Pleasant Library

Baxter-Patrick James Island Library

St. Paul/Hollywood Library

Bees Ferry West Ashley Library