West Ashley, Edisto libraries to close Thursday because of flooding, heavy rain

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library will close its West Ashley branch on Windermere Blvd. and the Edisto Library because of flooding.

Doug Reynolds, communications manager for CCPL, said the library in West Ashley will close Thursday at 3:00 p.m., and the Edisto branch will close at 2:00 p.m. because of flooding and heavy rain in the area.

Reynolds says book drops will also be closed, but overdue fines will be waived during the closure period.

All other branches will remain open.