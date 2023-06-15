CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Thursday announced that a West Ashley man will spend decades behind bars for stalking his ex-wife and murdering her new boyfriend.

According to the solicitor’s office, Algernard Young was found guilty of following his ex-wife to her home in 2019 then shooting her new boyfriend five times the next day.

Young’s ex told prosecutors that she heard Young yelling outside her apartment when the shooting took place.

Gunshot residue and phone records also helped identify Young as the suspect.

Young was sentenced to 40 years in prison.