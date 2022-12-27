CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two employees of the Marshall’s on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard were arrested Monday after months of allegedly stealing merchandise from the store.

According to a police report, Jenifer Govan (55) and Ayanna Chadwick (28) had been “free bagging” items since at least October. A Loss Prevention Detective for Marshall’s explained that “free bagging” refers to ringing items up without actually scanning them, putting them in a bag, and allowing a customer to leave the store.

The detective told officers that both women were caught on camera free bagging multiple times over the past few months. Govan was also caught on security camera “scanning all items to be purchased by a customer and voiding most of the items, only having the customer pay for a portion of the total merchandise,” according to the detective.

The estimated value of the stolen items totaled over $1,000.

Both women admitted to stealing during an interview with the detective. He provided a written statement as well as copies of the security footage to CPD.

Govan was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and released on a $2,500 bond, while Chadwick was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and released on a $5,000 bond.