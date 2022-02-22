CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Chamber of Commerce on Sunday will host the third annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival.

The event brings restaurants from around the tri-county to Avondale Center to share some of their best dishes.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples of signature dishes for 45 minutes. From 2:45 p.m. until the event ends at 6:00 p.m., foods will be available for purchase.

The following vendors have RSVP’d for the event:

Verde

Triangle Char & Bar

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

La Hacienda

Roost Bar

Poke Burri Sushi

Cinnabon

Heartland Home Foods

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Outback Steakhouse

Brukes Coffee

There will also be music, entertainment, and activities throughout the afternoon.

General admission is $15 before the event and $20 the day of. Senior citizens and educators get in free. Click here to purchase tickets.