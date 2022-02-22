CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Chamber of Commerce on Sunday will host the third annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival.

The event brings restaurants from around the tri-county to Avondale Center to share some of their best dishes.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples of signature dishes for 45 minutes. From 2:45 p.m. until the event ends at 6:00 p.m., foods will be available for purchase.

The following vendors have RSVP’d for the event:

  • Verde
  • Triangle Char & Bar
  • Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
  • La Hacienda
  • Roost Bar
  • Poke Burri Sushi
  • Cinnabon
  • Heartland Home Foods
  • Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Brukes Coffee

There will also be music, entertainment, and activities throughout the afternoon.

General admission is $15 before the event and $20 the day of. Senior citizens and educators get in free. Click here to purchase tickets.