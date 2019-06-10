West Ashley students celebrate 12-year perfect attendance record

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Keeping a perfect attendance record in high school is no small feat, and those who achieve it should certainly be celebrated.

The State Department of Education recently recognized two scholars from West Ashley High School, Marcus Jackson, West Ashley’s 2019 Valedictorian, and classmate Davonte Capers, for their 12-year perfect attendance record.

Both have known each other since middle school and Jackson admitted that there was a time when they were the only kids in the classroom during their junior year on the day after final exams.

“It is critical to show up so as not to get behind in class,” said Jackson. “It is hard to recover from the missed instructional time. I take pride in showing up to class, and I do it because it is natural for me to want to go to school.”

West Ashley High School principal Lee Runyon said a 12-year perfect attendance record is unbelievable testimony to their grit and dedication.

“Very few South Carolina students achieve a 12-year perfect attendance record and earn the title of Valedictorian,” said Runyon. “This is only the beginning for Marcus. He will far surpass these accomplishments.”

As part of earning the distinction of Valedictorian, Jackson was awarded The C.E. Williams Cup which is given annually to the graduate who has earned the highest-grade point average over his or her high school career.

The award honors Mr. C.E. Williams, former Superintendent of Charleston County District 10 schools.

In his Valedictory speech, Jackson told his classmates, “Curiosity, Integrity, Flexibility. These magic words can bring you success, no matter which path you take after today.”

Jackson graduated with a 5.283 GPA, was awarded the Teaching Fellows Scholarship plans to attend the University of South Carolina to major in History. He also expects to obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching as well.