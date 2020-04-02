West Ashley teacher is worried about the impact of e-learning and students not being in a classroom setting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – This marks the third week of e-learning for many local students, and teachers are worried about the impacts of virtual learning on the academic calendar.

They say students can fall behind, and the lack of in-classroom instruction could lead to playing catch up in the fall.

Claire Winkles is a first-grade teacher at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary and said virtual learning has been a learning experience for both her and her students.

“Not every home looks the same and not every family has the same tools and means to do what we would normally do at school,” she said. “So, just finding a nice balance between continuing to keep the kids working and engaged and also understanding that right now, that may not be everybody’s main priority.”

State school officials say they are hopeful that they will be able to get students back into the classroom before the end of the current school year.