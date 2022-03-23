CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new survey by USA wage ranked the 100 highest-paying jobs in the Lowcountry in 2020.

The survey analyzed data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile salary information (average annual and entry-level) and the number of people who hold that job in the Charleston-North Charleston and Charleston-Summerville areas.

According to the survey, the highest paying job is a family medicine physician, with an average salary of $198,550 and an entry-level salary of $114,600.

Rounding out the top five highest-paying jobs are chief executives ($180,900), nurse anesthetists ($160,950), computer and IT managers ($138,580), and general dentists ($132,620).

The profession with most representation in 2020 was registered nurses, which ranked 95 out of 100. According to the survey, the average salary for the 11,160 nurses in the Lowcountry in 2020 was $69,130, with the entry level salary being $51,420.

Family medicine physicians have remained in the top position since 2018, when the average salary was $194,790.

Click here to view the full list.