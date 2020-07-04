What you need on board if planning a boat trip this 4th of July weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s 4th of July Weekend here in the Lowcountry. With COVID-19 canceling many events; experts anticipate local waters will be more crowded than ever.

Before setting sail this Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is urging all boaters to check a few boxes.

“It’s a big boating weekend, especially here in Charleston on the coast. One thing we’re looking for is that everyone is just being safe,” says SCDNR Conservation Officer Kevin Johnson.

Johnson highlighted a few items that each boat needs to have on board:

Personal floatation device

Fire extinguisher

Navigation lights

Flares

Bells/whistle





In addition to those items, every boater needs to make sure their boating license and registration is up-to-date. “Just like your vehicle, the license is the same concept,” says Johnson.

According to Governor Henry McMaster’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions; each boat is allowed a max of 3 passengers. Boaters are also asked to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene habits.

Because it’s 4th of July weekend; it’s predicted that boaters will be staying out later than usual on the water. Johnson reminds everyone to turn on navigation lights from sunset to sunrise.

SCDNR will be performing complimentary boat checks this weekend. For more information on time and location, click here. For a full list of boater regulations, click here.