What you need to know about President Trump’s rally in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump will hold a rally in North Charleston one day before the Democratic presidential primary.

His official campaign made the announcement last week and began offering tickets for the event Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Those tickets were made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Many supporters began lining up for the event as early as Thursday afternoon.

Parking for the event

The North Charleston Coliseum has issued a parking alert for the event due to the expected crowd capacity. The event is being held the same night as a performance of The Color Purple at the nearby Performing Arts Center.

The venue said all available parking is expected to be filled by Friday morning, so attendees are urged to use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

Coliseum parking lots opened ahead of that event on Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

Attendees coming to Friday night’s The Color Purple performance in the PAC must park at the Verizon parking lot located at 2401 Mall Drive (next to North Charleston City Hall).

Road closures and delays

The Charleston International Airport is also alerting drivers who may be headed to the airport on Friday afternoon should be mindful of the President’s visit which will cause road closures and flight delays.

Travelers should allow extra time to get to the airport. Use Dorchester Rd to Michaux Parkway as a primary route to the airport during the visit and be sure to check in with individual airlines for any departure or arrival changes.

When is the event?

The event takes place Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. The doors at the North Charleston Coliseum will open at 3:00 p.m.

Where can you watch?

If you are unable to get tickets for the rally, you can watch a live stream of President Trump’s event at the North Charleston Coliseum on our website, counton2.com, by clicking or tapping here. We will turn on that stream when the event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

We will also stream the President’s arrival in Charleston and his departure.

Both supporters and protestors are expected to appear outside the Coliseum.

President Trump will not appear on ballots during South Carolina’s presidential primary after state Republican Party officials decided not to hold a Republican primary last year.

Voters will head to the polls to vote for their candidate of choice in the Democratic primary on the following day.