CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Salute from the Shore is coming up this Sunday, and people down the Carolina coast will be able to see a variety of aircraft flying by to celebrate our troops.

One Joint Base Charleston C-17 and two Shaw Air Force Base F-16s will lead, followed by civilian owned and flown aircraft.

The aircraft will begin at Cherry Grove around 1:00 p.m. then make their way down the coast, ending in Beaufort shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The approximate times are as follows: